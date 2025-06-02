National Academy Of Elder Law Attorneys Announces 2025-2026 Board Of Directors
"As the number of older Americans and individuals with disabilities grows, the need for knowledgeable, ethical, and compassionate legal representation is more urgent than ever," said NAELA CEO Alexander T. Graham. "We are proud to be guided by a board that is deeply committed to advancing the field of elder and special needs law to serve these vulnerable populations."
To mark the transition in leadership, NAELA has released a short video conversation between outgoing President Judith Flynn and incoming President Eric Einhart that underscores the importance of NAELA membership in today's rapidly changing legal, regulatory, and political environment and offers a glimpse into Einhart's vision for the year ahead. Watch the video here .
The following board members will begin serving in their new leadership roles on June 1, 2025:
Officers
-
President: Eric J. Einhart, Esq. (Garden City, New York)
Vice President: Marielle F. Hazen, CELA, Fellow (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania)
Treasurer: Heather Voorn, CELA, CAP (New Lenox, Illinois)
Secretary: Mark T. Johnson, CELA (Fitchburg, Wisconsin)
Past President: Judith M. Flynn, CELA, Fellow (Quincy, Massachusetts)
Returning Directors
-
Andrew R. Boyer, Esq. (Sarasota, Florida)
Caleb S. Lihn, CELA (Peoria, Arizona)
Lauren Marinaro, Esq. (Clark, New Jersey)
Christopher M. McCarthy, CELA, CAP (Midlothian, Virginia)
Beth A. McDaniel, CELA, CAP (Renton, Washington)
Barbara Boone McGinnis, CELA (Hendersonville, Tennessee)
Paul D. Shapiro, CELA (Portland, Maine)
New Directors
-
Terry Berthelot, MSW, J.D. (Mansfield Center, Connecticut)
Audrey Ehrhardt, Esq. (Crystal River, Florida)
E. Spencer Ghazey-Bates, CELA (Northampton, Massachusetts)
Lindsay C. Jones, Esq. (Willoughby Hills, Ohio)
Deirdre R. Wheatley-Liss, CELA (Morristown, New Jersey)
About NAELA
The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) is the leading professional association dedicated to improving the quality of legal services for older Americans and individuals with disabilities. With more than 4,000 members and 33 active state chapters, NAELA provides elder and special needs law attorneys with education, advocacy, community, and the resources they need to better serve their clients. Learn more at NAELA .
SOURCE National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment