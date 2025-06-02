National Academy Of Elder Law Attorneys Announces 2025-2026 Board Of Directors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 1987, NAELA supports a growing national community of more than 4,000 attorneys practicing elder and special needs law. Through ongoing education, advocacy, and peer collaboration, NAELA equips its members to address the complex legal challenges faced by their clients - from long-term care and estate planning to guardianship, Medicaid, and disability rights.

"As the number of older Americans and individuals with disabilities grows, the need for knowledgeable, ethical, and compassionate legal representation is more urgent than ever," said NAELA CEO Alexander T. Graham. "We are proud to be guided by a board that is deeply committed to advancing the field of elder and special needs law to serve these vulnerable populations."

To mark the transition in leadership, NAELA has released a short video conversation between outgoing President Judith Flynn and incoming President Eric Einhart that underscores the importance of NAELA membership in today's rapidly changing legal, regulatory, and political environment and offers a glimpse into Einhart's vision for the year ahead. Watch the video here .

The following board members will begin serving in their new leadership roles on June 1, 2025:

Officers



President: Eric J. Einhart, Esq. (Garden City, New York)

Vice President: Marielle F. Hazen, CELA, Fellow (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania)

Treasurer: Heather Voorn, CELA, CAP (New Lenox, Illinois)

Secretary: Mark T. Johnson, CELA (Fitchburg, Wisconsin) Past President: Judith M. Flynn, CELA, Fellow (Quincy, Massachusetts)

Returning Directors



Andrew R. Boyer, Esq. (Sarasota, Florida)

Caleb S. Lihn, CELA (Peoria, Arizona)

Lauren Marinaro, Esq. (Clark, New Jersey)

Christopher M. McCarthy, CELA, CAP (Midlothian, Virginia)

Beth A. McDaniel, CELA, CAP (Renton, Washington)

Barbara Boone McGinnis, CELA (Hendersonville, Tennessee) Paul D. Shapiro, CELA (Portland, Maine)

New Directors



Terry Berthelot, MSW, J.D. (Mansfield Center, Connecticut)

Audrey Ehrhardt, Esq. (Crystal River, Florida)

E. Spencer Ghazey-Bates, CELA (Northampton, Massachusetts)

Lindsay C. Jones, Esq. (Willoughby Hills, Ohio) Deirdre R. Wheatley-Liss, CELA (Morristown, New Jersey)

About NAELA

The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) is the leading professional association dedicated to improving the quality of legal services for older Americans and individuals with disabilities. With more than 4,000 members and 33 active state chapters, NAELA provides elder and special needs law attorneys with education, advocacy, community, and the resources they need to better serve their clients. Learn more at NAELA .

SOURCE National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA)