Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Henry Mercer Named Chief Investment Officer At Withum Wealth Management

Henry Mercer Named Chief Investment Officer At Withum Wealth Management


2025-06-02 10:31:51
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mercer launched his investment career in 1979 at Tucker, Anthony, and R.L. Day in New York. He went on to become President and Founding Partner of Mercer, Bokert, Buckman & Reid, Inc., where he was responsible for overseeing the firm's registered investment advisory division.

A graduate of Monmouth University, Mercer has been a dedicated supporter of the institution, serving on its Board of Trustees since 2011. He was elected Chairman in 2014 and held that position until 2017. In recognition of his service, he received an honorary doctorate in 2017 and currently serves as a Trustee Emeritus.

"Henry's extensive background and leadership in the investment advisory industry make him an exceptional addition to our team. His strategic thinking, deep relationships, and unwavering commitment to delivering value to clients align perfectly with our goals," said Scott Brown, President of Pinnacle Associates, Ltd.

"I'm excited to join Withum Wealth and collaborate with a talented team focused on helping clients achieve long-term financial success. Withum Principal Jim Ferrare is a longtime friend and I've admired the firm's growth over the years. It's an honor to now be part of that story," said Mercer.

About Pinnacle Associates, Ltd.

Founded in 1984, Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. is celebrating its 40th Anniversary. Pinnacle is a forward-thinking, multi-billion-dollar investment advisory firm that provides advice to high-net-worth individuals and families, institutional investors and other financial institutions.

Media Contact:
Charlotte Luer
+1-239-404-6785
[email protected]

Photo:
Logo:

SOURCE Pinnacle Associates Ltd

MENAFN02062025003732001241ID1109626326

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search