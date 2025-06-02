Henry Mercer Named Chief Investment Officer At Withum Wealth Management

Mercer launched his investment career in 1979 at Tucker, Anthony, and R.L. Day in New York. He went on to become President and Founding Partner of Mercer, Bokert, Buckman & Reid, Inc., where he was responsible for overseeing the firm's registered investment advisory division.

A graduate of Monmouth University, Mercer has been a dedicated supporter of the institution, serving on its Board of Trustees since 2011. He was elected Chairman in 2014 and held that position until 2017. In recognition of his service, he received an honorary doctorate in 2017 and currently serves as a Trustee Emeritus.

"Henry's extensive background and leadership in the investment advisory industry make him an exceptional addition to our team. His strategic thinking, deep relationships, and unwavering commitment to delivering value to clients align perfectly with our goals," said Scott Brown, President of Pinnacle Associates, Ltd.

"I'm excited to join Withum Wealth and collaborate with a talented team focused on helping clients achieve long-term financial success. Withum Principal Jim Ferrare is a longtime friend and I've admired the firm's growth over the years. It's an honor to now be part of that story," said Mercer.

About Pinnacle Associates, Ltd.

Founded in 1984, Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. is celebrating its 40th Anniversary. Pinnacle is a forward-thinking, multi-billion-dollar investment advisory firm that provides advice to high-net-worth individuals and families, institutional investors and other financial institutions.

Media Contact:

Charlotte Luer

+1-239-404-6785

[email protected]

Photo:

Logo:

SOURCE Pinnacle Associates Ltd