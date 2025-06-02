Regulatory Uncertainty Is Slowing Innovation: New Survey Of 486 Life Science Professionals Reveals Gaps In Compliance Readiness And Confidence



Just 27% of respondents feel very confident in their organization's ability to remain compliant with evolving regulations.



Fewer than half of life science organizations have invested in updated training or resources-despite major regulatory changes in 2025.



Nearly half of professionals report uncertainty about how recent regulations are affecting their roles.

Regulatory shifts are having uneven effects on innovation-some report slowed progress, while many remain unsure of the impact.

This report shines a light on the growing tension between compliance demands and innovation goals across the life sciences," said Richa Singh, Vice President, Insight Accounts at BioInformatics. "Many organizations are underprepared, under-resourced, and operating in a state of regulatory ambiguity-which can lead to missed opportunities or increased risk."

About the Report

Beyond the Bench: Regulatory Affairs is part of a free monthly intelligence series powered by BioInformatics. Drawing on responses from sister company, The Science Advisory Board , BioInformatic's proprietary network of over 50,000 highly qualified life science professionals -these reports deliver evidence-based insights on emerging trends, customer priorities, and market shifts across the life science and analytical instrumentation industries.

Why It Matters

The Regulatory Affairs edition equips commercial teams with insight into the challenges their customers are navigating in real time. Life science commercial and analytical instrumentation companies can use these findings to:



Benchmark their compliance and innovation strategies



Identify emerging market risks and growth opportunities



Align go-to-market planning with direct customer sentiment

Build on these findings through Custom Market Research projects tailored to their business needs

Download the full report:

Regulatory Affairs: Beyond the Bench – Free Download

Subscribe for future insights:

Sign up for monthly reports

Join the Science Advisory Board

Become a member of the Science Advisory Board

If you qualify, you'll be invited to participate in surveys and receive rewards-while shaping the future of the life sciences industry.

About BioInformatics

BioInformatics, part of the Science and Medicine Group, is the leading research and advisory firm serving the life science and diagnostic industries. Our expertise includes primary quantitative and qualitative research in addition to secondary research and published reports. We own a proprietary, international community of more than 55,000 scientists and biomedical researchers to provide insights that grow businesses and move markets. Our multi-disciplinary team is comprised of industry veterans, market research experts, and survey statisticians.

SOURCE BioInformatics Inc.