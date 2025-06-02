How To Start Downsizing Your Home: Ginny Fey Of Real Estate One Shares Insights In Hellonation Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRAVERSE CITY, MI, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The process of downsizing can often feel emotionally and physically overwhelming for older adults facing a home full of memories. Ginny Fey of Real Estate One in Traverse City, Michigan, offers a grounded and compassionate perspective on how to start the process with clarity and confidence.

In her feature for HelloNation Magazine, Fey emphasizes that successful downsizing doesn't begin with a massive undertaking. Instead, it starts with a single, intentional step. Whether it's organizing one drawer or writing out a list room by room, the act of beginning is what shifts the emotional weight. This manageable approach helps to reduce stress and allows individuals to build momentum through small victories.

Fey points out the emotional complexity tied to downsizing, noting that involving trusted family members, friends, or professionals early on can make the journey more collaborative and less isolating. These allies provide valuable perspective and practical support, especially when it comes to making decisions about which possessions to carry forward. For many, this process becomes less about loss and more about curating what truly matters for the next phase of life.

Her advice serves as a reminder that downsizing is not a farewell to one's past, but rather an opportunity to shape a meaningful future. By reframing the transition as a series of thoughtful choices, older adults can move forward with a sense of control and purpose.

This message is detailed in the article, Starting the Journey: Why Downsizing Begins with a Single Ste , where Ginny Fey of Real Estate One in Traverse City, Michigan, encourages individuals to take the first step with simplicity and intention in HelloNation Magazine.

