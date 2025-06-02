Parma Car Care Joins Automotive Management Network
Parma Car Care in Parma, Ohio, becomes a member of the Automotive Management Network, reinforcing its dedication to business improvement and shop management.Our goal has always been to combine great service with great systems,” - Fred Cerny
PARMA, OH, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Parma Car Care Joins Automotive Management Network
Parma Car Care, a long-standing automotive repair facility in Parma, Ohio, has joined the Automotive Management Network, an online resource and professional organization serving the business side of the auto repair industry. This step marks a continued effort by Parma Car Care to strengthen its operational excellence through shared knowledge, data-driven strategies, and access to national management tools.
The Automotive Management Network (AMN) is a membership-based platform that improves shop performance, employee engagement, and profitability across the independent automotive repair industry. The network provides access to thousands of articles, best practices, operational forms, checklists, software comparisons, and peer insight, enabling member shops to make more informed business decisions.
Supporting Operational Growth and Best Practices
By joining the Automotive Management Network, Parma Car Care gains access to a wealth of resources to improve customer experience, refine workflow processes, and enhance overall shop efficiency. The membership reinforces the shop's goal of staying current with evolving management trends and elevating service standards through continuous improvement.
With this affiliation, Parma Car Care positions itself among forward-thinking shops that value technical expertise and the business acumen necessary to thrive in a competitive industry.
A Word from the Owner
“Our goal has always been to combine great service with great systems,” said Fred Cerny, Owner of Parma Car Care.
About Parma Car Care
Parma Car Care Specialists, serving Parma, Ohio since 1989, offers full-service auto repair, including diagnostics, maintenance, brakes, alignments, suspension, tires, and fleet work. The shop is known for its modern equipment, ethical service, and commitment to transparency, technical excellence, and customer satisfaction. They are located at 5481 State Road, Parma, Ohio 44134 .
