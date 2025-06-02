Raped Minor's Death In Hospital: NHRC Seeks Report From Bihar Govt In 2 Weeks
The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report published on June 1, 2025, amid allegations that the 10-year-old child was left waiting in an ambulance for several hours before getting a bed to start treatment.
She was raped in Muzaffarpur district on May 26 and the rapist had attempted to kill her by stabbing her in the chest and throat. She was brought to the hospital in a critical condition on May 30. The alleged rapist was arrested later.
The right's body issued a notice saying,“The Commission has examined that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Bihar, calling for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks.”
“According to the media report, carried on June 1, the same perpetrator had earlier committed the same offence with another 12-year-old-girl and had attempted to kill her,” said the NHRC notice.
The brutal rape-cum-murder has sparked a political storm in election-bound Bihar with the Congress alleging that“rapists and criminals were feeling emboldened as the JD(U)-BJP government had let powerful and influential people go scot-free despite serious charges”.
Bihar Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, also attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his government over the rape and death of the minor.
Yadav said,“Whether it's law and order, healthcare, education, or employment, this double-engine government has failed completely. The Chief Minister has never expressed regret on any such issue. I doubt if he even knows about this brutal rape case.”
Yadav strongly criticised the Chief Minister and his two deputies for allegedly being preoccupied with political events and election preparations, saying they were ignoring public grievances and justice.
