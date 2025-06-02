Sport Clips Haircuts Knocks It Out Of The Park With New Playmaker Scents



Rawlings® New Leather Glove : A light, masculine scent with subtle notes of leather, bottling the soul of the game.

Early Morning Practice Air : A crisp, invigorating blend with hints of grass and meadow, inspired by the stillness of dawn drills on the field. Stadium Buttered Popcorn: A warm, buttery aroma that brings to mind the buzz of a sports stadium and the fragrance of fresh popcorn in the stands.

"We know scents evoke emotion, and the Playmaker Scents are a fun and unexpected way to level up our client-favorite MVP Experience," says Edward Logan, Sport Clips CEO and president. "It's another game-changing experience for anyone looking to relax and refresh this June."

Sport Clips is also promoting its Ultimate MVP Relax & Repeat Event, offering clients the Ultimate MVP for the price of an MVP during June, with a chilled towel option throughout the summer. This is another way to cool down while enjoying the championship haircut experience in a league of its own. The limited-time promotion and Playmaker Scents are part of the brand's effort to offer an immersive, sports-themed environment that sets it apart from other salons. The MVP Experience includes a hot steamed towel, massaging shampoo, neck and shoulder treatment, and a precision haircut.

Clients can treat themselves to the Ultimate MVP Relax & Repeat Event and the Playmaker Scents at participating Sport Clips locations through June 30. More information is available when you visit a Sport Clips Haircuts location near you or at SportClipsHaircuts .

