Otterbox And Fishe Drop Fresh Designs Just In Time For Summer
"We've always believed that women should never have to choose between performance and personality when it comes to their gear," said Linda Leary, Founder of FisheWear. "Teaming up with OtterBox lets us extend that vision beyond the water-bringing Fishe's signature boldness to everyday adventures. These cases are made to stand up to the elements and stand out in the crowd."
The OtterBox x Fishe Collab Collection is available on the Symmetry Series Clear for MagSafe for a variety of iPhone models. OtterBox Symmetry Series for MagSafe delivers sleek, streamlined protection without compromising performance. Engineered with a drop rating three-times the miliary standard, the cases feature reinforced corners for added shock absorption and built-in magnets for fast, reliable attachment to MagSafe chargers and accessories. It's the perfect canvas for Fishe's eye-catching designs - and a dependable companion for all your adventures this summer.
Complete your kit with an OtterBox screen protector and mobile charger to keep your phone powered up and protected all season long.
About OtterBox:
From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.
It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.
OtterBox. Made for Yes.
At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says yes to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say yes to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our yes at otterbox/givingback .
For more information, visit otterbox .
1Symmetry Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.
SOURCE OtterBox
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment