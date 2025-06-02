Otterbox And Fishe Drop Fresh Designs Just In Time For Summer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Born in Alaska and female-founded, Fishe brings its signature blend of bold patterns and the outdoor spirit to this release. The new designs draw inspiration from the flowing lines of the river and the brilliant patterns of wild fish, bringing a vibrant and expressive look to the trusted OtterBox Symmetry Series . Whether you're wading through a favorite streamor navigating everyday life, this collection adds an artistic flair to reliable protection.

"We've always believed that women should never have to choose between performance and personality when it comes to their gear," said Linda Leary, Founder of FisheWear. "Teaming up with OtterBox lets us extend that vision beyond the water-bringing Fishe's signature boldness to everyday adventures. These cases are made to stand up to the elements and stand out in the crowd."

The OtterBox x Fishe Collab Collection is available on the Symmetry Series Clear for MagSafe for a variety of iPhone models. OtterBox Symmetry Series for MagSafe delivers sleek, streamlined protection without compromising performance. Engineered with a drop rating three-times the miliary standard, the cases feature reinforced corners for added shock absorption and built-in magnets for fast, reliable attachment to MagSafe chargers and accessories. It's the perfect canvas for Fishe's eye-catching designs - and a dependable companion for all your adventures this summer.

Complete your kit with an OtterBox screen protector and mobile charger to keep your phone powered up and protected all season long.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says yes to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say yes to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our yes at otterbox/givingback .

1Symmetry Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

