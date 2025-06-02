Tanmiah Continues Its Sustainability Journey With The Introduction Of 100% Electric, Zero-Emission Trucks

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The introduced model line is considered the Kingdom's first fully refrigerated electric truck for local Fresh Chicken transportation, powered by Quantron zero-emission technology. These trucks are specifically engineered for sustainable, long-range commercial operations, aligning with national and global climate objectives.

To support the autonomy of the electric trucks, which can travel up to 240 km, Tanmiah has implemented dedicated infrastructure at its operations in Riyadh. These truck models operate silently, making them suitable for night deliveries in areas with movement restrictions during those hours.

The introduction of the new electric trucks was marked by an inauguration event held at Tanmiah's headquarters in Riyadh. The event was attended by Dr. Ali Mohammed Al-Shaikhi, Assistant Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) of Saudi Arabia, along with a delegation from the Ministry. Tanmiah's executive leadership team, led by Group CEO Mr. Zulfiqar Hamadani, also participated, alongside senior executives from Tanmiah's partners in this initiative-National Transportation Solutions Company (NTSC), that specializes in advanced fleet management, sustainable multi-modal mobility solutions, and electric commercial vehicles and buses; and Massar Solutions, a provider of diverse services across the transportation and mobility sector.

"This move is part of Tanmiah's broader strategy to enhance sustainability across all areas of its operations. The company is committed to leading by example and driving positive change in the sector, in line with the global sustainability goals and the Saudi Vision 2030 National Transformation Program objective of minimizing all forms of pollution to create a greener Saudi. By enabling us to deliver our high-quality products in a more environmentally responsible manner, Tanmiah believes that this initiative will encourage the adoption of eco-friendly solutions in the region, contributing to the collective effort in combating climate change," said Zulfiqar Hamadani, Group CEO of Tanmiah Food Company.

"The 100% Electric Trucks Project reflects our strong commitment to innovation and sustainability, while also supporting the expansion of our fresh chicken distribution," said Marcos Delorenzo, CEO of ADC (Tanmiah's Poultry Division). He added "It ensures timely delivery to our clients, optimizes our distribution network, and promotes the use of cleaner, more efficient transportation methods."

Every 4-ton electric truck is projected to avoid approximately 95 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually compared to traditional diesel-powered trucks. It is also worth mentioning that the electric truck can reduce carbon emissions equivalent to those of 25 Saudi residents' carbon emissions from transportation.

Tanmiah continues to advance its ambitious sustainability agenda with the launch of electric trucks-marking a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impact and champion carbon-neutral operations.

These integrated initiatives are not only a testament to Tanmiah's holistic approach to sustainability but also a direct reflection of its commitment to supporting the environmental objectives outlined in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, including carbon reduction, responsible resource use, and sustainable food security.

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East's leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed and health products, and a restaurants operator. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah's fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. As of 31 March 2025, Tanmiah operates 150 farms as well as seven hatcheries, four feed mills, and four primary processing plants, and, through its joint venture operations, it operates four further processing plants. Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit .

