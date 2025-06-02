Grooper And Mutara Launch AI Solution To Streamline College Admissions And Enrollment

Solving Admissions and Compliance Challenges with AI

Higher education institutions are under increasing pressure to manage growing volumes of student documentation, meet complex regulatory requirements, and deliver a seamless experience to applicants. Verifying documents for enrollment, residency, citizenship, and financial aid has traditionally been a slow, manual, and error-prone process.

This partnership introduces a smarter, AI-driven approach. This replaces outdated workflows with automation that uses official documents as the source of truth.

"Institutions are looking for new ways to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance the student experience," said Dan Rotelli , CEO of BIS. "Our partnership with Mutara directly addresses these challenges by automating manual processes, improving data quality, and ensuring greater compliance."

How the Grooper-Mutara Solution Works



Grooper uses advanced AI and machine learning to classify, verify, and extract data from student-submitted documents with exceptional accuracy. Mutara provides the student-facing interface and manages institutional compliance rules, student intake, and exception workflows.

Together, they deliver a seamless, end-to-end solution that ensures accurate, verified data enters your systems of record.

Benefits for Admissions and Enrollment Teams



Faster, Simpler Admissions for Students

Reduce student effort by up to 90% and improve satisfaction with a streamlined intake process.

Cleaner Data, Fewer Errors

Extract data directly from documents to minimize manual entry and improve accuracy in student information systems up to 90%.

Stronger Compliance and Audit Readiness

Easily prove compliance with policies related to residency, immigration, financial aid, and more using Grooper's document search capabilities.

Fraud Prevention Built In

Verify document authenticity and scrutinize submitted information to reduce fraudulent enrollments by more than 80%.

Significant Time and Cost Savings

Automate document processing and data extraction to reduce processing efforts by 60–80%. Boost Enrollment Funnel Performance

By reducing friction in the admissions process, institutions can increase funnel volume by up to 44%.

"This is more than just automation-it's a smarter way to manage the entire student intake process," said Larry Grey , CEO of Mutara, Inc. "By integrating Grooper's document intelligence with our student intake and compliance platform, we're giving institutions the tools they need to focus on students, not paperwork."

About Grooper and BIS

BIS is the creator of Grooper, an award-winning AI and document processing platform that empowers today's digital workforce by helping institutions and organizations extract meaningful information from any document, regardless of format or complexity. By combining AI, machine learning, and OCR, Grooper transforms unstructured data into actionable insights. This enables faster decisions, smarter operations, and greater efficiency. Learn more at .

About Mutara

Mutara develops SaaS solutions that help higher education institutions meet their compliance and enrollment goals. Its configurable applications support admissions, residency, financial aid, and continuing education-making it easier to collect accurate information, verify it, and comply with policies. Learn more at .

