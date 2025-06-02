From Data To Decisions: Ever.Ag Empowers Pork Producers

LEWISVILLE, Texas, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the pork industry, one message is coming through loud and clear: producers need smarter, more connected tools to keep up with the complexity of today's market. With margin pressure mounting and uncertainty becoming the norm, pork operations can no longer afford to manage risk, data, and supply chains in silos.

The urgency for connected systems is growing fast. Feed costs alone can account for up to 70% of total production expenses, making real-time insights and tighter operational control critical for profitability.

At the same time, producers are embracing tech at an unprecedented pace- Ever has seen mobile usage among its livestock customers climb more than 300% in the past two years, signaling a major shift toward digital tools that bring visibility and decision-making power straight to the barn.

On June 4-5 at the 2025 World Pork Expo in Des Moines , Ever is unifying its offerings like never before-pairing deep market expertise with on-farm software to help producers take smarter, faster actions across their operations. For the first time, risk and software teams will present together in a fully integrated experience, showcasing how data and strategy can work hand-in-hand to drive profitability.

At the heart of this approach is a suite of connected tools built with the producer in mind. Visitors to Ever's booth (V665) at the World Pork Expo can explore live demos of industry-leading solutions, including:



Vault – A cutting-edge platform for livestock risk management that brings transparency and control to your hedging strategies.

Feed Allocation System – Producer-friendly financial accounting software that simplifies recordkeeping and supports operational decisions.

SO Smart Order – A streamlined tool to manage feed, medication, and supply orders across barns and teams.

LPS – State-of-the-art software for compliance, traceability, value calculation, and MPR reporting across the protein supply chain. S&OP for Processors – Debuting at World Pork Expo, this advanced analytics solution helps processors make smarter, faster forecasting and planning decisions using integrated data intelligence.

On Wednesday from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM in the Upper Varied Industries Building Meeting Room, Dr. Lee Schulz, Chief Economist at Ever, will lead the Pork Industry Economic Update -a can't-miss session covering key economic drivers such as pork demand, feed and protein prices, and market conditions impacting profitability.

The session supports Ever's broader work with the National Pork Board in economic modeling and outlooks.

"Our goal this year is to show producers that we're listening," said Tom Brincks, VP for Livestock & Animal Protein at Ever. "They want more than standalone tools-they want clarity, connection, and control. That's exactly what we're bringing: a smarter way to manage uncertainty and improve outcomes across the operation."

Visit the Ever booth, V665 , to experience firsthand how connected tools can help pork producers mitigate risk, boost performance, and plan with confidence.

ABOUT EVER

Ever is a leading provider of innovative AgTech solutions and services that connect and empower the entire agricultural supply chain-from farm to consumer. With a deep commitment to advancing how agriculture works, Ever delivers market intelligence, risk management, and cutting-edge software that enable smarter, more sustainable operations across dairy, livestock, crops, and agribusiness sectors. Backed by decades of experience and a passion for industry innovation, Ever helps producers, processors, and partners make data-driven decisions, improve efficiency, and feed a growing world with confidence.

