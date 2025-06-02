Sila Services Expands New England Presence With Acquisition Of Live Free Heating, Cooling & Electric In New Hampshire

PHILADELPHIA, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC is excited to announce its latest strategic acquisition, Live Free Heating, Cooling & Electric, a premier provider of home comfort solutions based in Concord, New Hampshire and founded by brothers Peter Marston and Tyler Marston. This partnership broadens Sila Services' footprint in New England, introducing its commitment to unmatched customer service to more homeowners across the region. Since its founding in 2017, Live Free Heating, Cooling & Electric has established an outstanding reputation for delivering exceptional heating, cooling, and electrical services to communities including Concord, Manchester, Nashua, and surrounding areas.

"Aligning with Sila Services is a pivotal moment for our company, and we are energized by the potential for growth and development this new chapter brings," said Peter Marston, General Manager of Live Free Heating, Cooling & Electric. "We've always operated with the belief that when you invest in your people, they, in turn, deliver extraordinary service. Sila Services not only shares this philosophy but elevates it, offering unparalleled opportunities for our team's growth and development. This partnership will empower us to enhance our service offerings, leverage innovative technologies, and solidify our promise to provide the New Hampshire community with the absolute best in home comfort solutions, ensuring peace of mind for years to come."

"Welcoming Peter, Tyler, and the entire Live Free Heating, Cooling & Electric team to Sila Services is a genuinely exciting milestone as we continue to build our presence across New England," stated Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. "Live Free's dedication to superior craftsmanship, their deep community roots, and an unwavering focus on employee growth are qualities we passionately champion. Having known Peter for many years, it's a privilege to bring our businesses together and partner with a team that we know fully embodies our 'people first' ethos and commitment to deliver a distinctive customer experience. Together, we will set new benchmarks for service excellence in New Hampshire, provide robust support and career advancement for Live Free's team, and ensure homeowners receive the trusted, best-in-industry service they deserve."

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating over 40 brands throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. With a distinctive legacy of excellence dating back to the early 1900s, Sila Services offers a comprehensive range of residential and commercial services, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, indoor air quality, and home performance solutions. The company's mission is to attract, develop, and advance the careers of the best tradespeople, ensuring an unmatched level of service and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Andrew Moffatt, Chief Marketing Officer

610.491.9409

[email protected]

SOURCE Sila Services, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED