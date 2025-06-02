Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Great American Pure Flix Launches The Ark Club, A Safe New Streaming Destination For Kids And Families - Premieres June 2

2025-06-02 10:17:02
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Headlining the launch is the all-new original series Iggy and Mr. Kirk, a delightful live-action and animated blend starring Kirk Cameron, Leigh-Allyn Baker, and featuring John Kennedy as the voice of Iggy the Iguana. The heartwarming series delivers fun, faith, and life lessons the whole family can enjoy.

The Ark Club also features a growing library of beloved favorites including VeggieTales, The Wiggles, Bob the Builder, and more.

"The Ark Club is a bold new step in children's entertainment that is safe, inspiring, and rooted in timeless values," said Bill Abbott , President & CEO of Great American Media. "Whether it's summer break, after-school time, or family weekends, kids and parents deserve content that's fun, meaningful, and trustworthy, and all in one place."

Whether it is for after-school fun, summer break, or family time on weekends, The Ark Club offers an engaging and enriching experience for kids of all ages.

For more information,

MEDIA CONTACTS :


Pam Slay
Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations
818.415.3784
[email protected]

Debbie Davis
 [email protected]
Crosswind Media & PR , Director of Client Services
C: 214-802-8979 (call or text)
[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Family

