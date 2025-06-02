Great American Pure Flix Launches The Ark Club, A Safe New Streaming Destination For Kids And Families - Premieres June 2

The Ark Club also features a growing library of beloved favorites including VeggieTales, The Wiggles, Bob the Builder, and more.

"The Ark Club is a bold new step in children's entertainment that is safe, inspiring, and rooted in timeless values," said Bill Abbott , President & CEO of Great American Media. "Whether it's summer break, after-school time, or family weekends, kids and parents deserve content that's fun, meaningful, and trustworthy, and all in one place."

