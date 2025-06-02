Advanced Digital Automotive Group Launches The Golden Wrench Award

Advanced Digital Automotive Group has introduced the Golden Wrench Award to recognize individuals shaping the future of the auto repair industry.

- Paul Donahue, CEO.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Digital Automotive Group has introduced the Golden Wrench Award, a new recognition program honoring individuals who have made a measurable impact on the auto repair industry. This award celebrates those who exemplify leadership, innovation, and long-term commitment to the advancement of independent repair businesses.

Award recipients may include shop owners, industry advocates, trade show leaders, trainers, and media professionals who drive education, visibility, and operational success for others in the field. The initiative reflects ADAG's broader mission of supporting industry excellence through tools such as auto repair SEO services , educational content, and exclusive market strategies.

A Word from the Owner

“We created the Golden Wrench Award to spotlight those who quietly move the industry forward,” said Paul Donahue, CEO.

About Advanced Digital Automotive Group

Advanced Digital Automotive Group is a Florida-based digital marketing agency focused exclusively on helping independent auto repair shops grow. Its services include SEO, PPC, website development, and reputation management-offered with a results-first approach and a one-shop-per-market guarantee. Their office is located at 4600 140th Ave. North Suite 180 Clearwater, FL 33762 .

