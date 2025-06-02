Grass Plus, Inc. Launches New Website To Improve Client Experience And Access

Grass Plus, Inc. announces the launch of its new website, offering streamlined access to landscaping services and customer support across Utah.

- Blake Burhley, Owner of Grass Plus, Inc.

EDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Grass Plus Inc. , a trusted landscaping company based in northern Utah, has launched a new website to enhance service access and better support clients across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

The new platform features faster navigation, mobile optimization, and updated content across all major services. Customers can now easily explore landscaping services in Utah , submit inquiries online, and access blog updates with greater convenience.

With improved layout, visual galleries, and service breakdowns, the website reflects the company's ongoing investment in customer communication and transparency.

A Word from the Owner

“Our goal was to create a digital space that reflects the quality of our work in the field,” said Blake Burhley.”

About Grass Plus, Inc.

Founded in 1993 and based in Eden, Utah, Grass Plus, Inc. offers comprehensive landscaping, irrigation, reclamation, erosion control, and maintenance services throughout Utah and neighboring states. The company is known for sustainable practices, experienced crews, and a commitment to excellence in every project.

