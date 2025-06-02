New Music Alert Kill Switch From New Indie Rockers The Whole Shebang

The Whole Shebang!

Kill Switch from new indie-rockers The Whole Shebang!

Track Title: Kill Switch Genre: Pop / Punk Launch Date: 15th May 2025 ISRC Code: AUMEV2574002

WAKEFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Whole Shebang! Unveils Debut Single "Kill Switch" and Announces Upcoming AlbumA new musical force has emerged from the vibrant streets of Liverpool with the formation of The Whole Shebang!, a dynamic trio featuring rising star Logan Murphy, Charley Beck (formerly of The Hyde), and acclaimed producer Aaron Woodcock of Sugarpill Productions. Their debut single, Kill Switch, is a bold, infectious anthem that captures the zeitgeist of a world craving a reset, blending sharp production with raw, emotive song-writing.Logan Murphy, first spotted busking in Liverpool at the tender age of 13, quickly made waves when offered a set at the world-renowned Cavern Club. His undeniable talent led to a standout appearance on Channel 4's The Piano, where his emotive performance captured hearts nationwide. Now, teaming up with Charley Beck, whose song-writing prowess was honed in The Hyde, and Aaron Woodcock, a UK-based producer celebrated for his work with Sugarpill Productions, The Whole Shebang! is poised to make a significant mark on the music scene.Kill Switch is a high-energy, genre-defying track that showcases the band's captivating vocals, fine musicianship, and Aaron's razor-sharp production skills. The single reflects the band's shared vision of addressing modern anxieties with a call for renewal, wrapped up in an unforgettable pop-punk-infused sound. The track is now available on all major streaming platforms.The band is already hard at work on their debut album, set for release in 2025. With Aaron's expertise-developed through years of producing indie artists and building a global following via Sugarpill Productions' YouTube channel (boasting over 100,000 subscribers and 24 million views)-and the potent song-writing chemistry of Logan and Charley, the album promises to deliver a fresh, authentic sound that resonates with a generation seeking connection and change.“We're thrilled to share Kill Switch with the world,” says Logan Murphy.“This song is about hitting pause on the chaos and finding a way to start again. Working with Charley and Aaron has been electric, and we can't wait to share what's next.”

Kill Switch Lyric Video

