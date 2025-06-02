Genbio CSO Addresses Protecting The Kidneys
Kidneys are two bean-shaped organs located in the back of your abdomen. Their primary function is to filter blood, removing waste and balancing your body's fluids.
ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chronic kidney disease involves the gradual loss of the ability of the kidney to remove waste
products from the body. The build-up of waste products is known as uremia and can be
diagnosed by measurement of blood urea nitrogen.
Chronic kidney disease is a major public health problem with an estimated global prevalence
of 13.4%, including around 5 to 7 million people needing kidney replacement therapy.
The disease has high morbidity and mortality, and no cure.
The rate of decrease of kidney function can be slowed by dietary and lifestyle
adjustments, especially in people with hypertension or diabetes, as well as by managing
cardiovascular risk, reducing the risk of infection, and preventing acute kidney injury.
Uremia increases urea concentrations in the gastrointestinal tract, which is converted by the
gut microbiome into ammonium hydroxide, increasing the pH of the gastrointestinal contents.
This increases the growth of bacteria in the gut that can use urea and its metabolites,
producing toxic metabolites such as indoxyl sulfate, p-cresyl glucuronide, p-cresyl sulfate, and
trimethylamine-N-oxide.
These toxins formed in the gut disrupt the mucosal barrier of the gut allowing leakage of bacteria
and metabolites into the vascular system ('leaky gut') producing inflammation and oxidative
stress injury to the kidney.
Although there is no cure for chronic kidney disease, the progression can be slowed by
controlling risk factors, especially diabetes and hypertension. Lifestyle changes are a key
component of treatment, such as cessation of smoking, eating a healthy, balanced diet,
regular exercise, and losing weight if overweight. Nutritional interventions such as dietary
fibre may be protective in the development of a leaky gut by the production of short-chain
fatty acids such as butyrate, while dietary saturated fats may worsen gut function by
the production of lipopolysaccharide.
Many nutritional constituents, including anthocyanins , slow down the inflammatory process
in chronic kidney disease to potentially delay the progression of the disease. Further, anthocyanins
may decrease blood pressure and improve diabetes outcomes, especially in at-risk patient groups.
As antioxidants, anthocyanins may protect against atherosclerosis. In addition, polyphenols, including
anthocyanins, increase gut microbiota such as Bifidobacteria spp. and Lactobacillus-
Enterococcus spp., leading to protection of the intestinal barrier and decreased colonic
inflammation in kidney disease.
"While most studies are in animal models, there is now increasing evidence from human trials
of the benefits of chronic anthocyanin intake. Further, plant-dominant low-protein diets are
recommended to improve patient outcomes in chronic kidney disease." Stated Professor Brown
