Colorado Horror: Shocking New Details About The Attacker Mohamed Sabry Soliman And What We Know About The 8 Victims

MENAFN - Live Mint) he man arrested for carrying out a fiery assault on Jewish demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, has been identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45. According to the FBI's Denver field office, Soliman was heard shouting“Free Palestine” during the attack, which took place during a weekly gathering organised by“Run for Their Lives,” a group supporting the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Soliman allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower and threw Molotov cocktails at the demonstrators , igniting panic and flames at the scene. He accidentally set himself on fire during the assault and was seen removing his shirt and what appeared to be a bulletproof vest before surrendering without resistance. He was treated at a hospital and booked into county jail on multiple felony charges with bail set at $10 million.

Overstayed visa and lived illegally in US

According to Fox News, Soliman entered the US through Los Angeles International Airport on August 27, 2022, on a non-immigrant visa. He was legally permitted to stay until February 26, 2023, but later filed a claim and was granted work authorisation by US Citizenship and Immigration Services on March 29, 2023. That status was valid through March 2025.

However, the report says his work authorization lapsed this March, and Soliman had remained in the US illegally for over two months at the time of the attack.

Outrage over immigration policy

The revelations sparked immediate criticism from political leaders. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller wrote on X :“A terror attack was committed in Boulder, Colorado by an illegal alien. He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration and then he illegally overstayed that visa. In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit. Suicidal migration must be fully reversed.”

CNN further reported that Soliman was previously denied a US visa in 2005, though it's unclear if he made additional attempts to enter the country before 2022.

FBI: 'Ideologically motivated violence'

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino described the act as:“An act of terror being investigated as ideologically motivated violence.”

Authorities have not yet formally declared a motive, though Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn acknowledged the“inflammatory nature” of the assault.

Eight victims injured, ranging in age from 52 to 88

Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn confirmed that eight victims - four men and four women - aged between 52 and 88 were hospitalized with burn injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Photos from the scene showed a woman lying curled on the ground, her hair soaked, while a man assisted her with water.

“These were injuries consistent with people being set on fire,” Chief Redfearn said.

Although authorities have not formally declared a motive, Redfearn added:

“It would be irresponsible for me to speculate on motive this early on,” while acknowledging the inflammatory nature of the attack.

Attack at popular Pearl Street Mall

The assault occurred at the Pearl Street pedestrian mall , a busy, tourist-friendly, four-block shopping and walking area in downtown Boulder. Witnesses said the suspect emerged from behind bushes with a flaming weapon and Molotov cocktail.

“He went behind some bushes and reemerged with a Molotov cocktail, which caught him on fire as he threw it,” said witness Amy Osante, who filmed the incident.

Video from the scene showed Soliman shouting and holding two clear bottles of liquid , while bystanders yelled,“He's throwing Molotov cocktails!”

| Boulder 'targeted terror attack': Who is FBI-identified suspect Mohamed Soliman? Attack condemned as antisemitic terrorism

The Anti-Defamation League called it a“violent antisemitic attack” during a weekly solidarity run. US and Israeli leaders joined in condemning the incident:“Terrorism against Jews does not stop at the Gaza border - it is already burning the streets of America,” said Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as a“vicious terror attack” and said,“This attack was aimed against peaceful people... simply because they were Jews.”

US lawmakers echoed the outrage. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called it a“vile, antisemitic act of terror,” while Attorney General Pam Bondi termed it“a horrific anti-Semitic attack.”

“This is an attack on all of us - and we will not stay silent,” said the Israeli-American Council in a statement.

The ongoing Gaza conflict

The violence occurred amid the continuing Israel-Hamas war, which began after Hamas-led militants killed over 1,200 people and abducted around 250 others during an October 7, 2023 attack on Israel . As of now, 58 hostages are still being held in Gaza, with roughly a third believed to be alive.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign has resulted in the deaths of over 54,000 people in Gaza, according to local authorities, and displaced 90% of the territory's population.

| Boulder attack: Suspect used makeshift flamethrower in Colorado | Watch video