New Polio Case Recorded In Northern Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Pakistan's Ministry of Health has confirmed a new case of poliomyelitis in Gilgit-Baltistan, a northern region of the country. This marks the 11th polio case reported in Pakistan so far in 2025, underscoring persistent challenges in eradicating the virus nationwide.

Health officials announced on Monday, June 2, that the case was identified in a 23-month-old boy. It is the first confirmed case in Gilgit-Baltistan this year, raising concerns about the disease's spread into regions previously considered at lower risk.

The report comes amid a week-long national polio vaccination campaign launched across Pakistan to curb further infections. In 2024, the country recorded 74 polio cases, according to the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, which operates in coordination with global partners like WHO and UNICEF.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan continues to struggle with polio as well. In 2024, Afghanistan reported 25 cases of wild poliovirus, and the World Health Organization (WHO) recently confirmed a second case for 2025, reflecting the shared epidemiological burden of the region.

Both countries remain two of the last places on earth where wild poliovirus remains endemic. In Pakistan, polio vaccination teams often face threats and violence from militant groups. In Afghanistan, the Taliban imposes restrictions on door-to-door vaccination drives, significantly hampering eradication efforts.

Despite substantial progress globally, regional instability, misinformation, and logistical barriers continue to hinder the complete eradication of polio in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Health authorities, with support from the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), continue to navigate these challenges through adaptive strategies and community engagement.

Public health experts emphasize that as long as polio exists in any region, children everywhere remain at risk. Continued international support, cross-border cooperation, and secure access for health workers are critical to eliminating the disease once and for all.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram