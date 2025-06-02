8 Injured In Colorado Attack At Israeli Hostage Memorial
A man identified as Mohammad Sabri Suleiman attacked people with a homemade flamethrower during a peaceful rally in downtown Boulder, Colorado. The violent incident, which occurred on Pearl Street on Sunday afternoon, left at least eight people injured, aged between 67 and 88 years, with one victim in critical condition.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the act as a deliberate terrorist attack. The Boulder Police reported that the suspect also used Molotov cocktails to assault the crowd and was arrested at the scene despite sustaining injuries himself. Authorities evacuated a large part of downtown Boulder following the attack.
FBI Director Kash Patel described the incident as an act of terrorism, while Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser called it a hate crime, given the targeted group at the rally. Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn refrained from speculating on the suspect's motives, stating that investigations and evidence gathering are ongoing.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has expressed full support to Boulder and stands ready to provide resources to assist local authorities. Additionally, Boulder's emergency management imposed temporary flight restrictions over the city to facilitate police investigations.
The attack occurred amid rising tensions in the U.S. linked to the Israel-Gaza conflict. Earlier in May, two Israeli embassy employees were fatally shot in Washington D.C., fueling concerns over increasing antisemitic violence nationwide.
This violent attack highlights the dangerous rise of hate crimes and domestic terrorism connected to international conflicts. Experts warn that such incidents require a coordinated law enforcement response and community engagement to prevent further violence.
The incident also underscores the urgent need for dialogue and policy measures addressing antisemitism and political extremism in the United States, as highlighted by leaders such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and law enforcement officials.
