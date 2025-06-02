Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Corus Entertainment : Today announced its 2025/26 programming slate showcasing a standout lineup of exceptional scripted series with a dynamic mix of star-powered dramas, original lifestyle series, must-watch reality hits, and shows designed to entertain the entire family. Set to premiere across Corus' extensive network and streaming platforms, the new collection of content further strengthens the diverse programming Corus offers for viewers. Corus Entertainment shares T.B are trading up $0.01 at $0.10.

