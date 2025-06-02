Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean Precious Metals Corp.


2025-06-02 10:08:14
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Andean Precious Metals Corp. : Has entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire up to seven million tonnes of oxide ore with Corporacion Minera de Bolivia, a Bolivian state-owned mining company, from certain mining concessions in Bolivia. Andean Precious Metals Corp. shares T are trading up $0.16 at $2.27.

