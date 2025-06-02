Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Allied Gold Corporation

2025-06-02 10:08:14
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:54 AM EST - Allied Gold Corporation : Announces that its common shares have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading on the NYSE is expected to commence at market open on Monday, under the ticker symbol "AAUC". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the same ticker symbol. Allied Gold Corporation shares T are trading up $0.83 at $20.49.

