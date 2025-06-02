403
Kuwait First Deputy PM Chairs Meeting Of Charitable Committee
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah on Monday headed the fourth meeting of the committee for regulating humanitarian and charitable action.
The Ministry of Interior said in a press release that the commission recommended allowing "adahi" projects (Eid Al-Adha livestock slaughtering), allocations for the orphans and addressing guidelines in the humanitarian and charitable sectors in cooperation with the Ministry of Information and Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) to boost public education and awareness in this vital sphere.
The meeting was held as part of the state efforts to enhance and regulate the national humanitarian action in compatibility with international criteria -- for sake of safeguarding the country's image.
The press release noted the acting social affairs undersecretary, Dr. Khaled Al-Ajmi, presented during the session outcome of the committee's delegation visit to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar last week. The mission aimed at examining these countries' experience in the field.
The delegation examined e-governance at state departments and oversight on charities in these countries. (end)
