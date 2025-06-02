Equity Metals Initiates Drilling On The Arlington Gold Property, British Columbia

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) -reports that drilling has commenced on the Arlington property, southern British Columbia.

Up to 3,000 metres of drilling will target three separate clusters of strongly anomalous Au-Ag-As-in-soil anomalies in the south Fresh Pots area (Figure 1) that have been enhanced by geophysical features identified in a recently completed DCIP geophysical survey. Additional surface sampling and mapping towards further drill target definition is also planned for the north Fresh Pots, Rona and other target areas on the property and will include initial targeting on several new claims that were staked earlier this year. Work will continue through the month of June and into the early part of July.

The drilling is part of a fully funded 2025 exploration program initiated in January 2025, consisting of now-completed property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysics surveys, a Lidar survey and a DCIP geophysical survey over specific target areas, including the Fresh Pots Au-Ag-As-in-soil anomalies. The Fresh Pots target itself is a broad 800 metre x 2000 metre Au in-soil anomaly that extends in a north-northeast direction through the center of the property and is on trend with the Rona showing. To date, 2,271 soil samples have been collected over the Fresh Pots and Rona targets with 75 samples returning >100ppb Au and eight samples >1 ppm Au (1g/t Au).

The Fresh Pots soil anomaly is further characterized by a prominent magnetic low and an elevated K/Th radiometric signature identified in an airborne magnetic/radiometric survey flown over the entire 5,387ha Arlington property in January 2025 (Figure 2).

VP Exploration Rob Macdonald commented, "Drill target selection for this initial 2025 exploration program is the culmination of several generations of surface sampling, augmented by new airborne and ground geophysical data. Three specific gold-in soil sample clusters have been selected for testing in this first round of drilling on this new and exciting early-stage exploration project, with tremendous discovery potential. Targets continue to be developed as new data is acquired and compiled into the growing database, which will form the basis for further exploration and drilling on the Arlington Project in 2025."







Figure 1: Three target areas identified by clusters of gold and silver assay results from rock and soil sampling on the Fresh Pots target, Arlington property. Note the brighter colours represent gold and silver assays results from the 2024 sampling while the paler colours represent pre-2024 sample results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: Total Magnetic Intensity and K/Th radiometric ratios from the January 2025 Magnetic/Radiometric Geophysical Survey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals Corporation is a member of the Malaspina-Manex Group. The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project , located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. A significant resource has been developed on four of the high-grade veins, with an aggressive expansion drilling program planned during 2025. Deeper porphyry-copper mineralization has been intersected but has been only partially delineated. See news release dated January 16, 2022 for a summary of the resource, with the full NI 43-101 Technical Report available on the Company's profile at or Equity's website .

The Company also has a controlling JV interest (57.49%) in the Monument Diamond project , NWT , strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. As well, the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Arlington Property , located within the Boundary District of south-central British Columbia.

Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo, is VP Exploration of Equity Metals Corporation and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He is responsible for the supervision of the exploration on the Arlington and Silver Queen projects and for the preparation of the technical information in this disclosure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr."

Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr., P.Geo

President, Director, Equity Metals Corporation