Searchlight Assigns Flin Flon North Project To Canadian Gold Corp.
|Date
|Cash Payments
|Share Payments
|Upon commencement of the earn-in period
|$30,000
|$30,000
|1 Year Anniversary
|$20,000
|$30,000
|2 Year Anniversary
|$25,000
|$40,000
|3 Year Anniversary
|$25,000
|$50,000
|4 Year Anniversary
|$30,000
|$50,000
"Searchlight wishes to thank Gem Oil Inc. for optioning the original group of claims that serve as the foundation for this assignment to Canadian Gold Corp.," stated Stephen Wallace, President and CEO of Searchlight.
"As a project generation exploration company, this is another successful agreement for Searchlight," stated Alf Stewart, Chairman of Searchlight, "the Company continues to seek deals on its other projects in the Flin Flon Mining Camp."
Map 1. Location of Flin Flon North Claims
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Searchlight Resources Flin Flon Exploration Targets
Searchlight is actively exploring two other gold properties in the Flin Flon district:
Bootleg Lake: Advanced Exploration, Multiple Drill-ready Targets
- Brownfields project with three past-producing, high-grade gold mines Includes Rio Mine with 1,500 m of modern, trackless underground workings viable for reopening for exploration and future production 60-80 historic drill holes, plus 6 drill holes by Searchlight Other gold and base metal potential on claims 18 claims (49.4 sq km), with key claims in good standing until 2040
Robinson Creek: Advanced Exploration, Drill-ready Targets
- Exploration Target of 77,000 to 154,000 ounces gold 70 historic diamond drill holes 18 km from Creighton, Saskatchewan and Flin Flon, Manitoba 10 km from Laurel Lake Gold deposit, owned by SSR Mining 7 claims (2.8 sq km)
About Canadian Gold Corp.
Canadian Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company whose objective is to expand the high-grade gold resource at the past-producing Tartan Mine, located in Flin Flon, Manitoba. The historic Tartan Mine currently has a 2017 indicated mineral resource estimate of 240,000 oz gold (1,180,000 tonnes at 6.32 g/t gold) and an inferred estimate of 37,000 oz gold (240,000 tonnes at 4.89 g/t gold). The Company also holds a 100% interest in greenfields exploration properties in Ontario and Quebec, adjacent to some of Canada's largest gold mines and development projects, specifically, the Canadian Malartic Mine (QC), the Hemlo Mine (ON) and Hammond Reef Project (ON). McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) holds a 5.7% interest in Canadian Gold, and Robert McEwen, the founder and former CEO of Goldcorp Inc., and Chairman and CEO of McEwen Mining, holds a 32.9% interest in Canadian Gold.
About Searchlight Resources Inc.
Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTC Pink: SCLTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Exploration focus is on battery minerals and gold throughout the province, concentrating on projects with nearby infrastructure.
Qualified Person
Stephen Wallace, P.Geo., is Searchlight's Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Stephen Wallace"
Stephen Wallace, President, CEO and Director
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment