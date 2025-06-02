Beyond Ordinary Software Solutions Announces Promptcon, A Virtual Conference Exploring The Power And Ethics Of Prompt Engineering

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Beyond Ordinary Software Solutions , a San Diego-based software and research consultancy known for its advanced cybersecurity development for both enterprise-level clients and Department of Defense stakeholders , today announced the launch of PromptCon, a new virtual conference dedicated to raising awareness of AI and LLMs and their emerging role in our society. The three-day online event will take place November 4-6, 2025, and will feature three focused tracks oriented around AI systems: Application, Innovation, and Social Implications.

PromptCon aims to provide a high-level forum for practitioners, researchers, and industry leaders navigating the expanding role of AI and LLMs across business, government, and society. The event will feature over 30 curated sessions and is currently accepting speaker applications for 40 open presentation slots.

"PromptCon is for anyone serious about using LLMs not just as novelties, but as infrastructure," said Jacob Anderson , founder and CEO of Beyond Ordinary. "We're designing this conference for builders, researchers, strategists, and skeptics-people asking hard questions and shipping real tools. From optimizing back-end workflows to interrogating the ethical impact of AI on entry-level workforces, this is about sharpening the signal, not adding to the noise."

The agenda spans three thematic tracks:



Applications : Tactical sessions on LLM and AI deployment in business operations, workflow automation, and enterprise integration.

Innovation : Deep dives into cutting-edge tools, open-source frameworks, agent testing, and performance optimization. Social Implications : Panels and talks on misinformation, bias, labor impact, ethical frameworks, and inclusive AI development.







Jacob Anderson, Founder of Beyond Ordinary and PromptCon

Confirmed speakers include:



Andrew Brooks (CEO of Contextual), on calculating ROI in enterprise AI deployments

Kham Inthirath (CEO of Compound Effect), on LLMs as co-pilots in day-to-day business operations

Jared Zoneraich (Founder of PromptLayer), on practical testing strategies for AI agents

Chris Gee (Founder of Chris Gee Consulting), on AI's emerging influence on entry-level jobs Andrew Barrow (Founder of Revenue Arc), on Strategizing AI Innovation for Competitive Advantage

Each day will begin with a keynote and conclude with cross-track discussions connecting technical insights to broader societal implications.

PromptCon is hosted by Beyond Ordinary Software Solutions, a boutique software firm with deep roots in cybersecurity, machine learning, and national defense. The company has developed many advanced information systems across secure data handling, adaptive UI, cryptography, and predictive modeling primarily for the private sector, and more recently the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

Speaker submissions are open through September 15. Selected speakers will join a diverse lineup of technologists, executives, and researchers contributing to a focused and highly practical AI event.

AI experts interested in applying to be speakers can reach out to Jacob Anderson directly .

About Beyond Ordinary Software Solutions