Asmar Narimanbayova Joins Int'l Art Symposium In North Macedonia
Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Asmar Narimanbayova, has participated in the international art symposium in the city of Kumanovo in North Macedonia, Azernews reports.
During the week, artists from different countries, including Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Serbia, Montenegro, being in a single space, created their works in the open air.
The project organizer, well-known artist Miki Trendafilovski, has been holding symposiums and exhibitions in North Macedonia, Albania, Serbia and other countries for many years.
At the end of another symposium, an exhibition was held with the presentation of diplomas to the artists.
The exhibition will later be presented in different cities of North Macedonia, including the capital, Skopje.
Asmar Narimanbayova was born in a family of eminent artists. Her father, Togrul Narimanbayov, was a world-famous Azerbaijani artist, while her mother, Elmira Huseynova, was a sculptor.
Asmar grew up in an atmosphere of love for art, music and literature. She is an artist full of light, a wide and enthusiastic soul. While creating works in different styles, starting from fauvism to impressionism, then from post impressionism to cubism and expressionism, the artist has found her individual creative manner of the letter, the original color sensation acting as a composition dominant. She has been characterized for her bold and engaging style.
Colors in her artworks fill the form with dynamics and saturate her canvas with strong energy.
Narimanbayova's works are displayed in exhibitions, international festivals and symposiums all over the world.
Her art works have been successfully demonstrated in many prestigious galleries and museums across Azerbaijan, the USA, France, Germany, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Finland, and China.
