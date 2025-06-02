People's Artist Who Bridges Tradition And Modernity Through Art

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

June 2 marks 12 years since the passing of People's Artist Togrul Narimanbayov, a true giant of 20th-century art whose creativity continues to inspire, Azernews reports.

Beginning his artistic journey in the 1950s, Narimanbayov quickly rose to prominence, captivating audiences both at home and abroad with his extraordinary talent and unique vision. Throughout his prolific career, he mastered every genre of visual art with finesse and passion, leaving behind a rich legacy that echoes the spirit of Azerbaijani culture.

Born on August 7, 1930, in the vibrant city of Baku, Togrul Narimanbayov's early life was steeped in the rich traditions of his homeland. He honed his craft at the Azim Azimzade Azerbaijan State Art School before advancing his studies at the Lithuanian Academy of Fine Arts in Vilnius from 1950 to 1955, where he refined his skills and developed a bold, distinctive style.

From 1952 onward, Narimanbayov's works graced exhibitions across the Soviet Union and Europe. His solo exhibitions dazzled art lovers in Baku (1961, 1965, 1975), Prague (1965), Moscow (1967, 1972), Vilnius (1972), Volgograd, Wrocław, Warsaw, Sopot (1973), and Lviv (1975).

His paintings are celebrated for their vibrant, decorative energy, deeply rooted in the rhythmic traditions of Azerbaijani art. Narimanbayov believed that true artistic expression required a return to the roots of national culture, a philosophy that gave his work a profound authenticity.

His works is a dazzling blend of abstract and figurative art, a harmonious marriage that breathes life into every canvas.

Among his most celebrated works are genre compositions like "Dawn Over the Caspian" (1957, Azerbaijan Museum of Art, Baku), "At the Field Camp" (1967, Tretyakov Gallery, Moscow), and "Before the Celebration" (1971).

His evocative landscapes, such as "Baku" (1964), alongside intimate portraits like that of fellow artist Sattar Bahlulzade (1959), and vibrant still lifes, including "Pomegranates and Pears" (1961, Museum of the Arts of the Peoples of the East, Moscow), reveal his versatility and deep connection to Azerbaijani life and nature.

Togrul Narimanbayov's talents extended beyond the canvas. He created monumental murals in the Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater (1975, 1978), and his theatrical artistry brought ballets to life-most notably the set designs for Faraj Karayev's "Shadows of Gobustan" (1968) and the celebrated choreographic poem "The Legend of Nasimi" (1974) at the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater.

For the latter, he received the Azerbaijan SSR State Prize. In 1980, his stunning work on the ballet "1001 Nights" by Fikrat Amirov earned him the prestigious USSR State Prize.

Remarkably gifted with a magnificent voice, Narimanbayov also captivated audiences as a singer, performing arias from Azerbaijani and international composers in his youth. From the late 1980s, his spouse Sevil played a vital role in organizing his concerts and managing his exhibitions. Their collaboration culminated in a solo concert accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra and a major exhibition of new works at the Opera and Ballet Theater in early 1998.

Togrul Narimanbayov's contributions to culture were formally recognized with the Order of Istiglal, awarded by President Heydar Aliyev in 2000, and the Order of Sharaf, bestowed by President Ilham Aliyev in 2010-high honors reflecting his monumental impact on Azerbaijani art and identity.

Starting in 2001, Narimanbayov divided his creative life between Azerbaijan and Paris, where he worked under contract with prominent galleries for six months each year. It was in the City of Light that he peacefully passed away on June 2, 2013, leaving behind an indelible legacy that continues to shine brightly across the world of art.

Togrul Narimanbayov was a visionary who breathed new life into the national artistic heritage, blending tradition with modernity in a way that forever transformed the cultural landscape of Azerbaijan and beyond.