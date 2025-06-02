ADA And Azercell Conclude 'Idea Incubation Program' To Empower Young Innovators
The final stage of the program was held on May 30 at ADA University, where six startup teams presented their projects to a panel of juries through live demos. The jury included industry professionals and representatives from Azercell, who evaluated the startups' ideas and provided feedback and recommendations.
At the end of the event, the winning team received a cash prize of 3,500 manats, while standout projects were offered internship and job opportunities at Azercell.
Throughout the program, participants had the chance to refine their startup ideas with guidance from experienced mentors in technology, data science, and business innovation. They also attended intensive training sessions on topics such as startup mindset development, IT project management, and presentation skills.
This initiative reflects the ongoing collaboration between ADA University and Azercell in promoting youth entrepreneurship and technological advancement, helping prepare a new generation of professionals in Azerbaijan's innovation ecosystem.
