Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan's FM Set To Visit Iran For High-Level Talks

Kazakhstan's FM Set To Visit Iran For High-Level Talks


2025-06-02 10:05:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 2. At the invitation of the Iranian side, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu will pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on June 7, 2025, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

During the visit, Murat Nurtleu is scheduled to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, as well as several leaders of major Iranian businesses.

"The upcoming talks are expected to contribute to strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, and enhancing ties between the business communities of the two countries," the statement said.

According to the ministry, particular attention during the talks will be given to issues of transport and logistics connectivity, energy, agriculture, and cooperation within international and regional organizations.

