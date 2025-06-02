Global Summit Launches 'She Leads Technology' Initiative, Issues Key Recommendations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) – The Women in Technology and Digital Transformation Global Summit 2025 has launched a new initiative titled "She Leads Technology," aimed at empowering women in the technology sector.The initiative seeks to build a network of Arab women leaders in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation, while also developing training programs and workshops for women and professionals. It further proposes holding annual regional meetings to enhance women's participation in innovation and digital policy-making.The summit's organizing committee, which concluded its sessions recently, recommended expanding women's access to digital financial services and tailoring banking products to better meet their needs, as part of a broader effort to promote women's financial inclusion.The committee also called for the empowerment of women in AI and emerging technologies, their integration in the design and development of AI solutions, and the provision of grants and training in programming and data science. It advocated for the adoption of sustainable strategies within women-led tech institutions and support for entrepreneurial ventures committed to governance and environmental standards.Among other key recommendations were enhancing women's representation in digital media leadership, combating stereotypes across digital platforms, and promoting ethical and inclusive AI through regulatory frameworks that guard against algorithmic bias and ensure women's presence on AI and data governance boards.The committee underscored the need to build smart digital work environments that support women, implement systems that promote work-life balance, and strengthen public-private partnerships. It urged ministries and regulatory agencies to incorporate the summit's outcomes into national digital transformation strategies and encouraged companies to adopt sustainable development policies that promote women's participation.Organized by Afaq Media Group, the summit brought together a distinguished group of government leaders, ministers, and international experts in technology, media, financial inclusion, and artificial intelligence.