Tourism Board, Royal Jordanian Conclude Roadshow In Iraq To Boost Sector Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) – The Jordan Tourism Board, in cooperation with Royal Jordanian Airlines, organized a roadshow in Iraq from May 26 to June 2, 2025, covering the cities of Erbil, Baghdad, and Basra, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen tourism ties with sister countries.According to a statement issued by the board on Monday, a Jordanian delegation comprising representatives from hospitals, hotels, and travel and tourism agencies participated in the event, alongside broad Iraqi representation from the tourism and health sectors, educational and health service offices, and companies operating in the petroleum industry.The workshop sought to enhance tourism exchange and expand avenues of cooperation between Jordan and Iraq, with a particular focus on medical, educational, and conference tourism.The Baghdad event was held under the patronage of Jordan's Ambassador to Iraq, Maher Tarawneh, while a similar workshop in Erbil was held under the patronage of Jordan's Consul General, Fuad Majali.Both sides welcomed the participating delegations and highlighted the importance of such initiatives in reinforcing the fraternal and historic relations between the two countries.Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board, Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, underlined the significance of the Iraqi market as one of the key Arab markets contributing to tourism in Jordan, particularly in medical, educational, business, and conference segments.He stressed the importance of sustaining such initiatives to attract more Iraqi visitors and strengthen joint cooperation between the Jordan Tourism Board and Royal Jordanian Airlines in Arab markets, including Iraq.