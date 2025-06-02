Aqaba Readies To Welcome Visitors Over Eid Holidays

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, June 2 (Petra) – Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) is prepared to welcome visitors to the Red Sea city during the Eid al-Adha holidays, having put in place traffic and security plans, ASEZA Board of Commissioners Chairman, Shadi Majali, said on Monday.He stressed cooperation between ASEZA and local authorities in the southern port city to facilitate procedures at border crossings and ensure smooth transport and traffic flow in the city for the safety of residents and visitors.Aqaba has full services for local and foreign visitors, Majali told a meeting of the Aqaba Governorate Coordination Council, attended by Governor Khaled Hajjaj and heads of security and service bodies. He referred to cooperation by all bodies through 24/7 operations rooms over the holidays.Governor Hajjaj said a plan is in place to maintain public services and traffic flow over the holidays, including security deployments to guide visitors, ensure safety during events and monitor markets and slaughter areas.Directors of ASEZA service departments and heads of security agencies spoke about preparations by their departments, including a transport plan for the entry and parking of trucks and permits for marine vessels.They said 450 permits were issued in the last few months along with a plan to divert traffic where needed.