403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait First Deputy PM Discusses Common Issues With Several Ambs.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah met separately on Monday at Bayan Palace with the UK, France, and Palestine's ambassadors to discuss key issues of mutual interest, especially in security and humanitarian areas.
This came in a statement issued by the General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior following the meetings with UK's Ambassadorm to Kuwait Belinda Lewis, French Ambassador to Kuwait Olivier Govan, and the Palestinian Ambassador Rami Tahboub.
The statement noted that Sheikh Fahad emphasized Kuwait's commitment to strengthening ties with friendly countries, praising the ambassadors for their role in enhancing cooperation.
The emvoys expressed gratitude to Sheikh Fahad for the warm reception and reaffirmed their countries' strong relations with Kuwait and their commitment to further developing bilateral ties. (end)
ajr
This came in a statement issued by the General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior following the meetings with UK's Ambassadorm to Kuwait Belinda Lewis, French Ambassador to Kuwait Olivier Govan, and the Palestinian Ambassador Rami Tahboub.
The statement noted that Sheikh Fahad emphasized Kuwait's commitment to strengthening ties with friendly countries, praising the ambassadors for their role in enhancing cooperation.
The emvoys expressed gratitude to Sheikh Fahad for the warm reception and reaffirmed their countries' strong relations with Kuwait and their commitment to further developing bilateral ties. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment