Amir Congratulates President-Elect Of Poland

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Karol Nawrocki on his victory in the presidential elections of the Republic of Poland, wishing him success and expressing hopes for further development and growth in relations between the two countries.

