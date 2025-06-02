Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Macron's Figure Stolen From Paris Waxwork Museum: Police

2025-06-02 10:02:07
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: President Emmanuel Macron's wax figure was stolen Monday from a Paris waxwork museum by several people claiming to be Greenpeace environmental activists, a police source told AFP.

According to the source, two women and a man entered the Grevin Museum in central Paris posing as tourists, and left the museum through an emergency exit.
