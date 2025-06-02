World's First Magnetic Sling Bag With No Zippers Launches On Kickstarter: Maggo X By ULTIX

Fast access meets futuristic design

At the heart of MagGo X is a patent-pending magnetic lid powered by 106 precision-placed neodymium magnets . The result? One-handed, whisper-quiet access to gear in seconds. The flip-open top closes with a crisp, tactile snap - no snagging, no fiddling, no fuss.

To keep contents safe in crowded spaces or while moving through busy streets, the bag includes a discreet Quick-Lock Guard Buckle , which stays close to the body and out of sight. This combo of instant access and secure closure means gear stays protected while staying within reach.

Built for creatives, crafted for movement

MagGo X isn't just smart - it's built to work as hard as it looks. Wrapped in rugged 900D water-resistant nylon , the 9-litre sling is ready for everything from camera gear and drones to tablets and daily carry. A moulded EVA hardshell top adds extra structure and impact protection.

Inside the bag, thoughtful organisation tools keep essentials in check, including:



Two padded sleeves for tablets or notebooks

Side pocket for a bottle or tech accessories

Elastic gear strap for cables, power banks, and small gear

Hidden bottom straps for compact tripods or jackets Optional Smart Modular Dividers and a QuickGrab Mini Pouch (included in upper-tier rewards)

Everything's designed for quick visibility and minimal digging - perfect for creators on the move or commuters juggling gear and coffee.

Five generations in the making

MagGo X is the latest evolution of the ULTIX sling line, which began with the original MagGo Nintendo and grew through several iterations: MagGo 2.0, 3.0, and MagGo Air. Each version was refined through feedback and tested in the field by real users.

This new version brings together everything learned along the way: better structure, faster access, smarter security, and an iconic silhouette. It's the most advanced MagGo yet - and it's built to last.

Now live on Kickstarter

MagGo X officially launched on Kickstarter in May 2025 , with multiple reward tiers available. Options include:



Base bag setup

Pro-tier with modular dividers Full Creator Bundle including the QuickGrab pouch

Early backers can save up to £65 during the launch window. Fulfilment is managed by ULTIX's long-standing logistics team - the same one behind more than ten successful campaigns.

About ULTIX

ULTIX designs innovative carry gear for creators, travellers, and everyday explorers. Known for its clean aesthetics and clever functionality, the brand has built a following through crowdfunding, with over a dozen campaigns successfully delivered to backers worldwide. Every product is built to handle real life - and look good doing it.

For Media Inquiry:

Contact: ULTIX OUTDOORS

Tel: +447846772288

Email: [email protected]

Kickstarter Campaign:

Media Assets:

SOURCE ULTIX