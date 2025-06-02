Media Advisory: Muslim Literary Festival Connects Muslim Writers With Editors, Agents, & Advocates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VAUGHAN, Ontario, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's only literary festival dedicated to Muslim writers is set to return to the Greater Toronto Area on Saturday, June 21, 2025. MLF offers a full day of community networking, industry engagement, talent discovery, and career development, connecting Muslim writers who have long been underrepresented in mainstream publishing with acquiring editors, publishers, and literary agents from all backgrounds. The festival also serves as a vital bridge for Canadian publishing professionals seeking to engage meaningfully with Muslim authors and audiences.

With the support of Inspirit Foundation and Canada Summer Jobs as well as sponsors, Simon & Schuster Canada and Halal Fest, MLF aims to help Canadian Muslim writers join a growing movement for diverse, equitable, and inclusive storytelling in the literary world. With a mission rooted in diversity, inclusion, and authentic representation, outside of its annual festival, MLF also supports both emerging and established Muslim writers through year-round curated panels, workshops, and networking spaces designed to foster creative growth and professional development. This year's theme,“Joyful Narratives & Coexisting Stories,” celebrates the joy found in storytelling, self-discovery, and the writer-reader connection, while honoring the rich, evolving layers of identity that shape and are shaped by every story told.

Vaughan Studios & Event Space - 200 Apple Mill Rd (3rd Floor)

Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available here May 1 to June 12

Keynote Speaker: Uzma Jalaluddin is a critically acclaimed, bestselling novelist, playwright, and teacher. She is the author of Detective Aunty, Much Ado About Nada, Three Holidays and a Wedding, Ayesha at Last, and Hana Khan Carries On, which is currently in development for film by Amazon Studios and Mindy Kaling.

Poetry Performance and Writing Workshop:

Raz Hyder is a Muslim-Canadian-Indo-Caribbean singer/songwriter who has opened for Hasan Minhaj, Mustafa the Poet, Mo Amer, Brother Ali and Shawn Hook. Notable writing and feature collaborations include NARCY, Cat Stevens and Isam B of acclaimed group Outlandish.

Abbas Mohamed is a writer, spoken word artist, and community leader. His book, An Opened Heart is a collection of poems chronicling the inner journey of witnessing and giving testimony.

Networking and one-on-ones with industry professionals from Simon & Schuster, Transatlantic Agency, CookeMcDermid Literary Management, ECW Press, and more.

Media are requested to RSVP to attend the festival. Interviews can be arranged with organizers, speakers, and industry professionals.

CONTACT: Contact: Rabeea Saleem - ...