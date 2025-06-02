Digital Circular Economy Market Set For Robust Growth At A CAGR Of 24.1% Through 2024-2031 Datam Intelligence

Digital Circular Economy Market | DataM Intelligence

Explore how tech is driving sustainability. The digital circular economy market is set for strong growth through 2031.

- DataM IntelligenceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The digital circular economy market is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological innovations and a global shift towards sustainable practices. Projections indicate the market will reach approximately US$ 10.0 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1% from 2024 to 2031.Market OverviewThe digital circular economy integrates advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to optimize resource utilization, minimize waste, and promote sustainability. By enabling efficient tracking, recycling, and reuse of materials, digital solutions are transforming traditional linear economic models into circular systems that prioritize environmental responsibility.Get Insightful Sample PDF:Market Drivers:. Governments and industries are accelerating the shift to circular models to meet climate goals and regulatory demands.. AI, IoT, and blockchain are enabling real-time tracking, automation, and transparency in circular economy operations.. Eco-conscious consumers and ESG-focused investors are urging companies to adopt measurable and transparent sustainability practices.. Businesses are embracing digital circular solutions to reduce waste, improve resource efficiency, and lower operational costs.. Supportive policies, subsidies, and stricter compliance laws are driving the adoption of digital tools for waste and resource management.. Companies are integrating circular practices into their strategies to achieve ambitious net-zero emissions targets.. Smart recycling systems and AI-driven sorting tools are making circular supply chains more viable and scalable..Digital circular solutions are being embedded into core enterprise platforms, making sustainability a fundamental part of business operations.Market Segments:By Offering (Services, Software)By Technology (Al & ML, AR & VR, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, IoT, Others)By Application (Circular Economy Reporting and Compliance, Circular Waste Management and Recycling, Digital Resale and Reuse, Resource Optimization and Efficiency, Reverse Logistics and Remanufacturing, Smart Material Selection & Testing, Supply Chain and Materials Tracking, Others)By End-User (Automotive, Construction & Building, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Medical Devices, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Others)Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America remains a dominant force in the digital circular economy market, with substantial investments in sustainable technologies and supportive regulatory frameworks. The region's focus on reducing electronic waste and promoting green initiatives has accelerated the adoption of digital circular solutions across various industries.Asia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth, driven by increasing environmental awareness and government-led sustainability programs. Countries like Japan and China are investing heavily in digital infrastructure to support circular economy practices, aiming to reduce waste and enhance resource efficiency.Industry Momentum: Mergers, PartnershipsThe digital circular economy landscape is dynamic, with key players entering strategic alliances and mergers to strengthen their technological capabilities.. In 2025, Dominion evaluated operations in Andalucía and initiated the construction of a plant in Tarragona for Repsol, aiming to strengthen its presence in solutions for energy, digital, and industrial transitions.. SAP and Oracle: These tech giants have expanded their offerings to include circular economy management platforms, enabling businesses to monitor and optimize resource flows effectively.. IBM: IBM's integration of AI and blockchain technologies has enhanced transparency and traceability in supply chains, facilitating more sustainable operations.. Landbell Group and Anthesis Group: These organizations have collaborated to provide comprehensive consulting services, assisting companies in implementing circular economy strategies.. Rheaply and One Click LCA Ltd.: These firms have developed innovative platforms for asset management and life cycle assessment, supporting businesses in achieving sustainability goals.. LENZING AG and KPMG International Limited: Their partnership focuses on promoting sustainable practices in the textile industry, emphasizing the importance of circularity in manufacturing processes.Latest News from USAIn the United States, recent policy changes have impacted the digital circular economy. Newly implemented tariffs on key raw materials and recycled components are reshaping supply chains, influencing sourcing decisions, and altering investment priorities. These developments underscore the need for adaptive strategies in the face of evolving trade dynamics.Latest News from JapanJapan is making significant strides in advancing its digital circular economy. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) plans to establish a Japanese digital information platform by 2025 under the Green Transformation Promotion Law (GX Law). This initiative aims to enhance data sharing and transparency, facilitating more effective circular practices across industries.Future OutlookThe digital circular economy market is poised for continued growth, driven by technological advancements and a global emphasis on sustainability. As businesses and governments prioritize environmental responsibility, the integration of digital solutions will be crucial in achieving circular economy objectives.Transform the Future of Sustainability with Data-Driven Insights Discover growth trends, market drivers, and strategic opportunities shaping this transformative space.Get the Full Report Now and stay ahead of the curve with DataM Intelligence:Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now:Related Reports:Digital Transformation Market to grow at a CAGR of 23.0% during 2024-2031AdTech Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% 2024-2031.

Sai Kumar

DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP

+1 877-441-4866

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.