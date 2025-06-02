New Documentary Highlights Advances In Headache Research And Offers Hope To Billions

The International Headache Society (IHS) is set to launch the documentary series Headed for the Future at the start of Migraine Awareness Month.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Headache Society (IHS) is set to launch the documentary series Headed for the Future at the start of Migraine Awareness Month, which is held each year in June. Across four compelling episodes, the series explores the lives of individuals living with migraine and cluster headaches, as well as the dedication of physicians and scientists working to alleviate the burden of these debilitating neurological conditions.

Recent advancements in research on primary headaches, particularly migraine and cluster headaches, have significantly enhanced our understanding of their underlying mechanisms and led to the development of innovative therapies. However, many unanswered questions remain, requiring ongoing scientific inquiry to improve the lives of billions affected worldwide.

"Headed for the Future was created to raise awareness about headache disorders, highlighting their profound impact on individuals and society," says Professor Rami Burstein (USA), President of IHS. "We hope this series underscores the importance of continued investment in headache research to drive further progress."

The series premieres June 6 with Episode 1: 'Pain & Prejudice', which will be available for streaming on the IHS YouTube channel .

Headed for the Future was made possible with financial support from H. Lundbeck A/S.

The International Headache Society (IHS) was founded in 1982, incorporated as a company in 1994, and became a registered charity in England and Wales (registered charity number 1042574) in 1995. As a charity, the purpose of IHS is to advance headache science, education, and management, and promote headache awareness worldwide.

