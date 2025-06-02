Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Collapse of Mount Etna Sparks Eruption

2025-06-02 09:59:47
(MENAFN) A significant portion of Mount Etna’s southeastern crater gave way on Monday, resulting in an enormous volcanic plume shooting several kilometers into the atmosphere, according to Italian officials.

The structural failure led to the formation of a pyroclastic flow—described by Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology as a "fast-moving, extremely hot surge of volcanic gas, ash and rock"—as reported by a state-run news outlet.

The collapse also triggered explosive volcanic activity, including a striking lava fountain, while seismic vibrations tied to the volcano showed a sharp increase, the institute revealed.

Although no formal evacuation mandates have been declared, people living in adjacent communities have been strongly advised to remain vigilant and await further advisories, as officials continue close surveillance of the ongoing volcanic event.

Clips circulating on social media captured scenes of visitors fleeing the area as the eruption intensified on Monday.

Mount Etna, situated on the southern Italian island of Sicily, holds the title of Europe’s most active volcano and is well-known for its dramatic volcanic displays.

Over the past few months, the volcano has demonstrated a notable rise in seismic and eruptive behavior, prompting increased observation by geological experts.

