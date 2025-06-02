Just In Time For Summer: Tony Lama Introduces The Playa Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Crafted for the woman who moves with confidence and ease, the Playa Collection brings a sense of laid-back luxury to every step. Each silhouette blends Tony Lama's iconic Western spirit with modern comfort, premium materials, and unmistakable attention to detail.

At the heart of the collection is the Palmeras sandal, a timeless silhouette featuring a classic cross-strap design and a cushioned cork footbed for all-day comfort and elevated style. Available in Toasted Brown and Black cowhide leather, as well as a tan Hair On option, the Palmeras is your go-to for relaxed refinement.

The Mareas sandal offers a subtle nod to Western heritage with delicate, stitched detailing and a soft, supple leather strap. Offered in Golden Brown and Stone Grey cowhide, and a bold White/Brown Hair On version, the Mareas brings a quiet confidence to sunny-day dressing.

Rounding out the collection is the Atrani clog, a fresh take on casual summer footwear. Designed to slip on and go, the Atrani blends effortless comfort with a stylish Western edge. Available in white and brown Hair On and tan Hair On, it's the perfect partner for both denim days and weekend getaways.

Whether you're chasing the coast, heading out of town, or simply enjoying the slower pace of the season, the Playa Collection was made to go with you-wherever the summer leads.

Tony Lama's Playa Collection is available now at TonyLama and at authorized retailers nationwide.

About Tony Lama Boots

Tony Lama Boots is a brand of western footwear that was founded in 1911 by Tony Lama in El Paso, Texas. Throughout history, Tony Lama has repeatedly proven to be the world's most recognized western boot brand by building a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots , cowgirl boots , work boots, and casual shoes. Each pair of prized Tony Lama boots is a true work of art, meticulously crafted of the finest leathers. This reputation comes from 100+ years of experience in perfecting every step in the bootmaking process. For more information, visit . Facebook: @TonyLama | Instagram: @TonyLamaBoots | Twitter: @TonyLama

SOURCE Tony Lama Boots