Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) Founder, Chairman & CEO Buys More Shares In NAT


2025-06-02 09:46:14
Monday, June 2, 2025

Dear Shareholders and Investors,


Founder, Chairman & CEO, Herbjorn Hansson, has today bought 100.000 shares at $2.70 per share.

Following this transaction, the Hansson family owns 9,400,000 shares – being the largest private shareholder group in the company.

For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171



