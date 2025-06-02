Hemoglobinopathies Market To Reach USD 25.68 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Gene Therapy Advances And Rising Newborn Screening Programs.
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|US$ 9.63 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 25.68 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 11.56% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Key Segments
| By Type (Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease, Other Hemoglobin (Hb) Variants)
By Diagnosis (Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease, Other Hemoglobin (Hb) Variants)
By Therapy (Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease, Other Hemoglobin (Hb) Variants)
Segment Highlights
By Type:
Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) dominated the market in 2023 with a combined market share of 57.40%. SCD is most prevalent among African, Middle Eastern, and South Asian populations. Governments in North America and Sub-Saharan Africa are ramping up screening and awareness initiatives to reduce disease burden. The treatment landscape continues to evolve with the development in gene therapy and drugs such as crizanlizumab and voxelotor.
By Diagnosis:
SCD diagnosis segment held 51.08% of the market in 2023. Advances in diagnostic methods-hemoglobin electrophoresis, DNA-based, and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC)-have facilitated early diagnosis by means of neonatal and community health programs. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that early diagnosis by means of new-born screening can avert up to 70% of deaths in children with the condition up to the age of five. Prenatal and preimplantation genetic diagnostics are increasing in developed economies.
By Therapy:
Other Hemoglobin (Hb) Variants Therapy had the largest share of 63.25% in 2023. The segment includes alpha and beta thalassemia, Hb C, and Hb E therapies, prevalent in Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean, and the Middle East. Growth is driven by the availability of therapies such as blood transfusions, iron chelation, and bone marrow transplantation. National initiatives-China's prenatal thalassemia screening and India's National Health Mission-are raising awareness and treatment availability. Future growth is expected to arise from emerging therapies such as gene replacement and CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing.
Regional Insights
North America dominated the global hemoglobinopathies market in 2023 with a 38.62% market share, driven by aggressive R&D expenditure by the NIH and FDA, universal insurance for genetic testing, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. The U.S. dominates the world in the adoption of curative therapies, with commercialization of FDA-approved therapy expected in early 2024. Newborn screening in Canada for SCD and thalassemia is incorporated in provincial healthcare systems, encouraging early intervention rates.
Europe remains a priority market, with harmonized nationwide screening programs and registries offering access for research and therapy in nations like Italy, Greece, and the UK.
The Asia-Pacific, particularly India, Thailand, and Indonesia, is experiencing enhancement through national control programs of hemoglobinopathies. India's recent inclusion of thalassemia screening under its Universal Health Coverage program is set to substantially boost early diagnosis.
Key Hemoglobinopathies Companies Profiled in the Report
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. bluebird bio Inc. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Pfizer Inc. Novartis AG Prolong Pharmaceuticals LLC Bioverativ Inc. Gamida Cell Celgene Corporation other players
Recent Developments
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) launched a national registry in April 2024 to screen hemoglobinopathies and offer genetic counseling to high-risk patients. In February 2024, public-private partnerships for access were extended to crizanlizumab (Adakveo) in Sub-Saharan Africa.
