The Freedom Center Expands Access To Outpatient Addiction Treatment In Maryland
Through a range of outpatient care options, the center offers structured support for individuals managing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders
GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Freedom Center , an outpatient addiction treatment facility based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is reinforcing its role as a key provider of recovery services in the region. Through a range of outpatient care options, the center offers structured support for individuals managing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders.
The facility provides three levels of outpatient care-Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), and Outpatient Program (OP)-designed to meet clients at various stages in their recovery. These programs allow individuals to continue their personal and professional responsibilities while receiving treatment.
"Our outpatient model ensures that clients can access effective, evidence-based care without the need for residential stays," said a spokesperson for The Freedom Center. "This approach enables a greater number of people to begin or continue treatment with minimal disruption to their lives."
In addition to traditional therapy models such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), The Freedom Center integrates holistic services including yoga and meditation to support long-term wellness. The center also offers specialized care for individuals facing dual diagnoses, combining mental health support with substance use treatment.
With an emphasis on accessibility, The Freedom Center offers flexible scheduling and strives to provide affordable treatment options. The organization's multidisciplinary team includes licensed therapists, counselors, and medical professionals dedicated to delivering personalized care.
About The Freedom Center
Located in Gaithersburg, Maryland, The Freedom Center is a licensed outpatient addiction treatment provider offering a comprehensive continuum of care. The center focuses on individualized recovery plans, combining clinical and holistic practices to support sustained sobriety and mental health.
