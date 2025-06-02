From Debt To Dignity: Odisha's 'Lakhpati Didi' Mamata Sharma Becomes Symbol Of Rural Empowerment
The Lakhpati Didi Yojana, launched by the Central government on December 23, 2023, aims to empower rural women to earn at least Rs 1 lakh annually by promoting self-employment through self-help groups (SHGs). Implemented in Odisha under the Odisha Livelihood Mission and Mission Shakti, the initiative fosters self-reliance and leadership among grassroots women.
Kendrapara district has stood out, achieving 97 per cent of its target and earning second place in the state, just behind Nayagarh, in creating the highest number of "Lakhpati Didis".
Mamata's entrepreneurial journey began in 2011 when she joined her village SHG. Battling poverty, she took a loan of Rs 30,000 to buy a wheat grinding machine. With determination, she served nearby villagers from seven surrounding areas, slowly earning profits and repaying her debts.
Her commitment didn't stop there. Over the years, she took additional loans from SHGs, banks, and federations - always repaying on time - and used the funds to grow her business. Today, Mamata runs a thriving variety store and a multi-unit processing centre. Her facility includes machines for rice milling, spice grinding, oil extraction, ginger-garlic paste making, and more.
But Mamata is more than an entrepreneur - she is also a devoted farmer. She cultivates paddy, pulses like green and black gram, and vegetables including ridge gourd, cucumber, and pumpkin. Her ability to blend agriculture with enterprise makes her a model for sustainable rural livelihoods.
As a senior member of a 12-woman SHG, Mamata leads by example. In winter, the group produces and sells items like papad, sattu, and packaged spices. Mamata also mentors fellow women, helping them launch their own income-generating ventures.
Selected as one of three representatives from Kendrapara to attend the National Conference, Mamata has brought pride to her community and inspired countless women across rural Odisha. Her journey-from a borrower to a job creator-is a living embodiment of the Lakhpati Didi dream.
