MAG Group Holding Launches Riviera Heights, First Phase Of Jordan's Marsa Zayed Red Sea Beachfront Community
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: MAG Group Holding, the diversified, multinational real estate development company, officially launched Riviera Heights, the highly anticipated first luxury residential development in Marsa Zayed, Jordan's largest mixed-use beach front community.
Riviera Heights is the first project in a plan to transform a 320-hectare section of Jordan's Red Sea coast into an international tourism and residential destination. Riviera Heights will consist of four, 35-story luxury apartment buildings, spread over 51,000 m2, located on the southern edge of the Marsa Zayed development area. The development will include more than 1,250 seafront apartments. Moafaq A. Al Gaddah, Founder and Chairman of MAG Group Holding, said:“ Riviera Heights captures the true essence of Jordan-its warmth, heritage, and culture. We are breathing new life and economic vitality into Aqaba by creating vibrant spaces that foster genuine connection to its extraordinary Red Sea coastline. Together with AD Ports Group, our vision is to cultivate a destination with wide appeal to a wide range of discriminating travellers, where everyone feels a true sense of belonging.” Site works are now underway, and the handover completion of Riviera Heights construction is expected by Q1 2028. Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said: “We welcome the launch of Riviera Heights, which marks the official beginning of construction in Marsa Zayed, the Red Sea's newest and most exciting tourism and residential development. Under the wise guidance of our leadership in the UAE, AD Ports Group and MAG Group Holding are making a strategic investment in Jordan's economy that will bring long-term jobs and economic growth to a region defined by its unique natural coastal beauty.” Riviera Heights lays the foundation for Marsa Zayed's vision of a vibrant, contemporary waterfront community. It will be built next to the Phase 1 development of Marsa Zayed, which will eventually span 1.2 km of Red Sea beachfront, and include a marina, a hotel, hotel apartments with a beach club, an Old Souq marketplace with 50 retail shops, a yacht club, and a visitor's centre. Marsa Zayed is Jordan's flagship tourism venture and ranks among the Middle East's most ambitious real estate development projects.
