Iranian Diplomat Plans Discussing Nuclear Developments

2025-06-02 09:36:24
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to hold discussions with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, in Cairo this coming Monday, according to Egyptian news outlets.

The gathering will also be attended by Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, as reported by a government-backed publication.

This diplomatic encounter follows the release of a recent IAEA assessment revealing that Iran's collection of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity has surged by almost half, now totaling 408.6 kilograms.

The United Nations’ atomic monitoring body cautions that this volume, if enriched to higher levels, could be enough to create nine nuclear weapons.

The IAEA’s conclusions were disclosed as indirect dialogue remains underway between Tehran and Washington in an effort to revive a consensus on Iran's atomic activities.

Araghchi, who also serves as Tehran’s principal nuclear envoy, arrived in the Egyptian capital on Sunday as part of a broader regional trip that includes a stop in Lebanon.

