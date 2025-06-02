Assisted Living Locators Goes Purple To Support Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month

Franchisees Nationwide Take Purple Pledge, Participate As Walk To End Alzheimer's National Team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators , a leading nationwide senior placement and referral service, is going purple for the fourth annual year this June in support of Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month. The company's 150 franchisees across the U.S. are joining the movement by taking the Purple Pledge and participating as a Walk To End Alzheimer's National Team to raise funds to fight Alzheimer's disease.

The Alzheimer's Association has designated the color purple to raise awareness of the disease and encourages people to "Go Purple with a Purpose" throughout June. Fundraising efforts take place on the longest day of the year, June 21, to shine a light on the 5.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease and the more than 16 million family members and friends providing care and support.

"Assisted Living Locators franchisees are deeply involved in supporting Alzheimer's care and research. We're mobilizing community members to join us at their local Walk days, to generate significant funds," stated Felicia Sanders, Brand Leader/President of Assisted Living Locators. "As senior care advisors, we're directly engaged in delivering vital support services to those affected by Alzheimer's and providing education to their caregivers. We witness the profound effects this disease has on families daily and are committed to enhancing Alzheimer's care, support, and research."

Sanders emphasized that Assisted Living Locators is the first nationwide senior placement service to achieve system-wide dementia care certification, helping families affected by Alzheimer's find assisted living and memory care options at no cost. "We make a positive difference every day by finding facilities that are best suited for these individuals," she added.

Throughout Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, Assisted Living Locators will demonstrate the power of purple by changing its company logo to purple on its corporate website and franchisee social media channels, showing solidarity for those with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. The company's senior care advisors will wear purple, share photos on social media, and participate in Longest Day fundraising and dementia care education events.

To join Assisted Living Locators' Walk to End Alzheimer's team, visit . If you have questions about dementia care, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 800-267-7816 or visit .

